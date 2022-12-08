Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NYSEARCA:CHIR)

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIR opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $642,000.

