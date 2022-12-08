PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.62. PubMatic shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,710,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

PubMatic Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

The firm has a market cap of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

