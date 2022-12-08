Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $53.03. Approximately 48,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,338,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Specifically, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.