Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,630 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $21,926,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $19,338,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $11,989,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $6,120,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.