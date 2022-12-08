Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.74. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,586 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.