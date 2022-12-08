Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.74. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 1,357 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 2,009 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $26,016.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,586 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

