ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $82.00, but opened at $84.57. ModivCare shares last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

