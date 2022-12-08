Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NASDAQ:EWEB)

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWEB opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.