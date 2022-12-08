Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 124895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,506,780 shares of company stock worth $19,354,912. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DNA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.