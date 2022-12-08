Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.44. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

