Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 22,423 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,009,412.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,102,817. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.