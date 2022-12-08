Investors Buy Large Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,297% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.1 %

ALKS opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.