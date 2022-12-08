Investors Buy Large Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,297% compared to the typical volume of 575 call options.
ALKS opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.
