Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $185.00. The stock traded as low as $144.08 and last traded at $144.20, with a volume of 40440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.36.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

