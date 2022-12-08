Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as low as $79.31 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 99500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

