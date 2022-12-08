Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $80.00. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 51,737 shares.

Specifically, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

