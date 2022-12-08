Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $27.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.