Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Surgery Partners traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.00. 15,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,437,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In related news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

