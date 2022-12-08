Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average volume of 1,505 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after buying an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after buying an additional 95,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Recommended Stories

