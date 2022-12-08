Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading 4.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.33. 13,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,002,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Specifically, Director Julie Richardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Yext alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $777.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Yext by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.