Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Legend Biotech traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.14. Approximately 67 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 561,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 58,042 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

About Legend Biotech

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.