Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 75,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average volume of 19,220 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $741.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.02. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 0.63 and a twelve month high of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.18.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. The business had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Meta Materials by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 43.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 81.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

