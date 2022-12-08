Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 75,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average volume of 19,220 call options.
Meta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $741.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.02. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 0.63 and a twelve month high of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.18.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by -0.02. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 845.99%. The business had revenue of 2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Materials
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Materials (MMAT)
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.