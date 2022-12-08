GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $44.79. GitLab shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 63,576 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.
Insider Activity at GitLab
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 23,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GitLab Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
