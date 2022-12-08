Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 529212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Specifically, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America dropped their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Affirm by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

