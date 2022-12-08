AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 22254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Specifically, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,835.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $4,621,536.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,835.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,190 shares of company stock valued at $32,214,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,451 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 12.8% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $96,920,000. Finally, NetEase Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $120,999,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

