G-III Apparel Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,664 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,025 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

