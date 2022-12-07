United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.8-30.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.