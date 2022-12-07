Sei Investments Co. Acquires 54,073 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of MarketAxess worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

