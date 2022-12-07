Voya Investment Management LLC Has $24.67 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $447.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.