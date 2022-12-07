Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declares $1.33 Dividend

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.3296 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 13,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

