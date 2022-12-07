Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 496.60 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 635.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($7.55).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £18,530.71 ($22,595.67). In other news, insider Robert East bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 487 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £12,593.82 ($15,356.44). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 4,553 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,530.71 ($22,595.67).

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.