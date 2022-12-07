Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

THOR Industries Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.