Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 1,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,680. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

