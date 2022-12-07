The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TJX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
