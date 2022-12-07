Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by an average of 81.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

