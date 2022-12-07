Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. 1,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,680. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

