Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $37,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,795,000 after buying an additional 660,476 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

