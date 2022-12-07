Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $215,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

