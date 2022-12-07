Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 10,800 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

