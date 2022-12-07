Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Casella Waste Systems worth $25,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

