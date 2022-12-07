Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 13,734 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

MU stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

