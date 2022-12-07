Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 23,203 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 319,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 75,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

