The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $31,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

SHW opened at $254.27 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.70 and a 200-day moving average of $235.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

