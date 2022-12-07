Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 22,003 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.32.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.