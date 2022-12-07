Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,869,352 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,869,352 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $31,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $148,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

