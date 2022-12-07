HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$860.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.50 million. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

