Citigroup Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,782.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,531.07.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,456.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,393.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,226.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 218.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,994,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.