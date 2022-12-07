Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Announces GBX 0.33 Dividend

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

MERC stock opened at GBX 31.76 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.30. The stock has a market cap of £139.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.17. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.99 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

About Mercia Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.