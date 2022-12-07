Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.20

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 1.9 %

PAG stock opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.48.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

About Paragon Banking Group

In other news, insider Robert East purchased 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £12,593.82 ($15,356.44). In other news, insider Robert East purchased 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £12,593.82 ($15,356.44). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £18,530.71 ($22,595.67).

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.