DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($33.68) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €30.18 ($31.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($41.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.65.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

