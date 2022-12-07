Citigroup Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $368.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $570.58.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock worth $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

