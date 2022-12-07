Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.08.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.98. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $442.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

